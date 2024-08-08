Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $107.99 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 474.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

