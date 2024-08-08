Equities Analysts Set Expectations for California Resources Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

