Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cavco Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $363.41 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $426.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.55.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

