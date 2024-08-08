Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

RHP opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

