Eric S. Yuan Sells 2,420 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

