ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.29.

Get ESAB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $93.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.