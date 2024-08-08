Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $33.69. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 134,947 shares.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $14,473,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $21,415,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $978.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.