EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.05. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 35,463 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,271,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,082,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $40,678.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,299,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,891,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,271,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

