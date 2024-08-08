Evercore ISI Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.66.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $152,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 170,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

