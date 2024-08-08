Evercore ISI Trims Copa (NYSE:CPA) Target Price to $150.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s current price.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Copa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CPA opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Copa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,143 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.