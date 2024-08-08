Evercore ISI Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVS. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE CVS opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

