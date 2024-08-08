EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of EVER opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $843.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,777 shares of company stock worth $1,712,401. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $5,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

