EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valaris Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
