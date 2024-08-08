EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 688.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

