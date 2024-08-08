EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 783 SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Separately, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. SonicShares Global Shipping ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $38.83.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile
The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SonicShares Global Shipping ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Celsius Stock Defies Market Sell-Off with More Upside Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Oversold and Underloved, Disney is Ready to Rebound Strongly
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.