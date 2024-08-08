EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 783 SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. SonicShares Global Shipping ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

