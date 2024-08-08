EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yalla Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Price Performance

Shares of YALA opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $605.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

