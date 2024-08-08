EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kopin Stock Down 2.7 %

KOPN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

