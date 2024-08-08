EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,575 John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $259.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

