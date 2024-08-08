EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Prudential by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 125,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

