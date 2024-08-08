EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.