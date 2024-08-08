EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 291.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,131 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 263.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 200,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

