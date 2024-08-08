EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

