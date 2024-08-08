EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NYSE PBH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

