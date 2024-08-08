EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ECOW opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.
About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
