EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ECOW opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6184 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.