EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other International Seaways news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $94,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on INSW
International Seaways Stock Down 4.2 %
NYSE INSW opened at $49.03 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Celsius Stock Defies Market Sell-Off with More Upside Ahead
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Oversold and Underloved, Disney is Ready to Rebound Strongly
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.