EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $94,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSW

International Seaways Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE INSW opened at $49.03 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.