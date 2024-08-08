EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ingredion by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 685.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Ingredion by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,185 shares of company stock worth $4,382,848. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $126.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

