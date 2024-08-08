EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 460.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $56,337,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

