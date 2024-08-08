EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 163.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,543,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

