EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 283.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.