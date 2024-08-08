EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 277.3% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

