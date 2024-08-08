EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after buying an additional 165,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,938,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,770 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Insider Activity

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.59%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.