EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,889,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

