EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 419,241 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 931.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 320,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 289,174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,923,000 after purchasing an additional 250,673 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ICL Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,811 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

