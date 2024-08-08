EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BG opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

