Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

