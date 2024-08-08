Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVO. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVO

Evotec Stock Down 20.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Shares of EVO stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Evotec has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.