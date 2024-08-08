Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $22,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

