Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.48

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and traded as low as $43.64. Experian shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 63,566 shares.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

