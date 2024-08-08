FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Major Shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc Buys 1,020 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fog Cutter Holdings, Llc purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $11,699.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 706,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FAT opened at $5.27 on Thursday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

