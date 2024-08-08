FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.