Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 98,793 shares.The stock last traded at $49.31 and had previously closed at $49.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

