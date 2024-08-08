Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 860.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11,438.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter.

FENY stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

