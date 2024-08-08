First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million to $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.99 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $241,439. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

