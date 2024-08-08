First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

FMBH opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

