Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Five9 Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

