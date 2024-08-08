Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

FLS stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 73.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

