Fluor Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLR. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE FLR opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fluor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

