Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Elizabeth Parmer Sells 798 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 798 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $23,213.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Elizabeth Parmer sold 750 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $24,037.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28.

Forestar Group Trading Down 2.6 %

FOR stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 56,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

