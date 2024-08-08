Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Elizabeth Parmer Sells 798 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 798 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $23,213.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Elizabeth Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Elizabeth Parmer sold 750 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $24,037.50.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28.
Forestar Group Trading Down 2.6 %
FOR stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
