FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Jorge Titinger Sells 6,770 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FormFactor Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $63.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
