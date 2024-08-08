Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.81, but opened at $65.68. Fortinet shares last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 2,980,820 shares trading hands.
The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
